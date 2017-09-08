Team news: Cats call up 2014 All-Ireland minor final man-of-the-match winner

08 September 2017

Kilkenny's John Walsh celebrates after his side's All-Ireland MHC final victory over Limerick at Croke Park in 2014.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

John Walsh has been called up to the Kilkenny team at wing-forward for tomorrow's All-Ireland U21HC final against Limerick at Semple Stadium.

The 2014 All-Ireland minor final man-of-the-match winner comes into the Cats attack indirectly for Darren Mullen following last month's 52-point semi-final annihilation of Derry at the Thurles venue.

Mullinavat clubman Walsh broke Limerick hearts in the All-Ireland minor final three years ago, hitting 2-5 from play as Kilkenny denied the Munster men a first All-Ireland title in the U18 grade since 1984.

Manager Eddie Brennan has included eight survivors from the 2014 All-Ireland minor decider in his starting side while Limerick boss Pat Donnelly retains ten of the fifteen players which began the same game three years ago.

Kilkenny (All-Ireland U21HC final v Limerick): Darren Brennan; Michael Cody, Conor Delaney, Niall McMahon; Huw Lawlor, Jason Cleere, Tommy Walsh; Luke Scanlon, Richie Leahy; John Walsh, John Donnelly, Sean Morrissey; Shane Walsh, Liam Blanchfield, Billy Ryan.

Subs: Alan Murphy, James Burke, Darren Mullen, Aidan Nolan, Pat Lyng, Martin Keoghan, Eoin Kenny, Conor O'Carroll, James Bergin.




