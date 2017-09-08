Team news: Lynch and Hayes good to go as Treaty name unchanged side 08 September 2017





Limerick duo Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes. Limerick duo Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes.

Limerick have been handed good news ahead of tomorrow's All-Ireland U21HC final after Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes were ruled fit for the showdown with Kilkenny.

Both Lynch and Hayes were doubts for the Semple Stadium clash but manager Pat Donelly confirmed this week that the senior stars would be available for selection.

South Liberties clubman Donnelly has named an unchanged side from the thrilling All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway with Lynch and Hayes once again picked at centre-back and wing-forward, respectively.

The Treaty County reeled off four late points to emerge victorious against the Tribesmen on a 2-23 to 2-19 scoreline at the Thurles venue last month.

Limerick (All-Ireland U21HC final v Kilkenny): Eoghan McNamara; Sean Finn, Darragh Fanning, Dan Joy; Ronan Lynch, Kyle Hayes, Thomas Grimes; Colin Ryan, Robbie Hanley; Aaron Gillane, Barry Murphy, Cian Lynch; Peter Casey, Tom Morrissey, Barry Nash.

Subs: Cian Hedderman, Paudie Ahern, Conor Boylan, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, Seamus Flanagan, Lorcan Lyons, Mike Mackey, Conor McSweeney, Jack O'Grady.