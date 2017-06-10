Team news: O'Sullivan at midfield for Kerry juniors 10 June 2017





Kerry's Brendan O'Sullivan.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Kerry's Brendan O'Sullivan.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Brendan O'Sullivan has been named at midfield on the Kerry team to face Limerick in the Munster JFC semi-final in Ennis tomorrow.

The Valentia clubman has been in the news a lot lately after it emerged that he received a 21-week ban for testing positive for the stimulant methylhexaneamine after last year's Allianz League final between Kerry and Dublin.

O'Sullivan is one of seven players who have previously won All-Ireland junior medals; James Walsh and Conor Cox were winners in 2012 and 2015, while Jack McGuire, O'Sullivan, Philip O'Connor, Jeff O'Donoghue and captain Killian Spillane were also on the 2015 team.

In addition, Michael Foley, Daniel O’Brien, Roibeard Ó Sé, Killian Spillane and Tomás Ó Sé have won All Ireland minor medals during the last three years.

Kerry (JF v Limerick): Tomas Mac an tSaoir; Eamonn Kiely, Jack McGuire, Pa Kilkenny; Jack Walsh, Michael Foley, Daniel O'Brien; Roibeárd Ó Sé, Brendan O'Sullivan; Philip O'Connor, Jeff O'Donoghue, Eánna Ó Conchúir; Killian Spillane, Conor Cox, Tomás Ó Sé.