Michael Glavey's of Roscommon and Mayo's Lahardane were crowned Connacht club IFC and JFC winners respectively this afternoon.
At Hyde Park, Andy Glennon posted 0-9 as Glavey's defeated Claregalway of Galway by 3-14 to 1-12. An own goal by the Claregalway goalkeeper handed the winners a 1-7 to 0-5 half-time lead and they extended their advantage after the restart when Caoileann Fitzmaurice netted.
Mark Rohan's 52nd minute goal reduced the deficit to five points, 1-10 to 2-12, but Glavey's weren't to be denied as Conor Hussey's late major sealed their win.
Meanwhile, first-time Mayo junior champions Lahardane were 1-15 to 3-5 victors over Sligo's Ballymote at Elvery's MacHale Park.
Captain Gary Naughton delivered a man-of-the-match performance for Lahardane who trailed by 2-2 to 0-4 at the break. Afterwards, MacHales manager John Maughan said the victory was up there with his famous Munster SFC success with Clare in 1992.