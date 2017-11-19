Connacht club roundup: glory for Glavey's and Lahardane November 19, 2017







Michael Glavey's of Roscommon and Mayo's Lahardane were crowned Connacht club IFC and JFC winners respectively this afternoon.

At Hyde Park, Andy Glennon posted 0-9 as Glavey's defeated Claregalway of Galway by 3-14 to 1-12. An own goal by the Claregalway goalkeeper handed the winners a 1-7 to 0-5 half-time lead and they extended their advantage after the restart when Caoileann Fitzmaurice netted.

Mark Rohan's 52nd minute goal reduced the deficit to five points, 1-10 to 2-12, but Glavey's weren't to be denied as Conor Hussey's late major sealed their win.

Meanwhile, first-time Mayo junior champions Lahardane were 1-15 to 3-5 victors over Sligo's Ballymote at Elvery's MacHale Park.

Captain Gary Naughton delivered a man-of-the-match performance for Lahardane who trailed by 2-2 to 0-4 at the break. Afterwards, MacHales manager John Maughan said the victory was up there with his famous Munster SFC success with Clare in 1992.

