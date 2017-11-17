Dublin chairman defends delay on venue 17 November 2017





Dublin's Paul Mannion, Ciaran Kilkenny, John Small and Paddy Andrews celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Paul Mannion, Ciaran Kilkenny, John Small and Paddy Andrews celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Dublin chairman Sean Shanley says it “makes sense” to defer the announcement of the venue for their opening game in next year’s Leinster football championship.

Jim Gavin’s Dublin side will begin the defence of their Leinster and All-Ireland titles against either Offaly or Wicklow on the weekend of May 26/27 and the Leinster Council have taken the decision to hold off on announcing a venue until the Dubs’ opposition for the provincial quarter-final is known.

“There’s no real point in saying it will be in one place or the other until they see exactly who has come through that first game,” Mr Shanley is quoted saying by the Irish Daily Star.

“It makes sense to hold off because grounds have to be capable of taking the crowd and safety is obviously a big issue. I would think it’s a common sense decision.”

Mr Shanley also accepted that it’s likely the Dubs will be hitting the road in May, adding: “I would think so, yeah. That said, I’m sure Wicklow might like to get a run at Croke Park. Would their players like the opportunity to play Dublin in Croke Park if they beat Offaly? Maybe Offaly feel the same. I don’t know.”