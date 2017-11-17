Cavan Gaels lose Murphy for replay 17 November 2017





Cavan's Levi Murphy.

Cavan's Levi Murphy.

Cavan Gaels will be without defender Levi Murphy for Sunday’s Ulster club senior football championship semi-final replay against Derrygonnelly.

The Cavan champions failed in their bid to have Murphy’s red card from last weekend’s drawn encounter overturned, having presented their case to the Ulster Council’s CCC last night in Armagh, meaning they’ll have to make do without the wing-back in Clones in two days’ time.

There is some good news for the Terry Coyle Park club in that centre-forward Micheál Lyng looks set to recover from his hamstring problem in time to face the Fermanagh winners after coming on with four minutes remaining in extra time the last day.

Derrygonnelly are expected to be without attacker Leigh Jones on Sunday due to work commitments in the United States.