Here's a first look at the new Kilkenny jersey 04 November 2017





Cillian Buckley and Walter Walsh show off the new Kilkenny home jersey. Cillian Buckley and Walter Walsh show off the new Kilkenny home jersey.

Kilkenny is the latest county to unveil a new jersey ahead of the 2018 season.

The jersey, which will hit the shops in time for the lucractive Christmas market, has more black than amber thanks to a new design above the Avonmore logo. Manufactured by O'Neill's, the shirt bears the Cats' trademark black and amber stripes and is once again notable for the absence of a collar.

What are your thoughts on it?