Here's a first look at the new Kilkenny jersey
04 November 2017
Cillian Buckley and Walter Walsh show off the new Kilkenny home jersey.
Kilkenny is the latest county to unveil a new jersey ahead of the 2018 season.
The jersey, which will hit the shops in time for the lucractive Christmas market, has more black than amber thanks to a new design above the Avonmore logo. Manufactured by O'Neill's, the shirt bears the Cats' trademark black and amber stripes and is once again notable for the absence of a collar.
What are your thoughts on it?