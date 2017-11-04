Here's a first look at the new Kilkenny jersey

04 November 2017

Cillian Buckley and Walter Walsh show off the new Kilkenny home jersey.

Kilkenny is the latest county to unveil a new jersey ahead of the 2018 season.

The jersey, which will hit the shops in time for the lucractive Christmas market, has more black than amber thanks to a new design above the Avonmore logo. Manufactured by O'Neill's, the shirt bears the Cats' trademark black and amber stripes and is once again notable for the absence of a collar.

What are your thoughts on it?

 




