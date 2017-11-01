London champions to enter Connacht club in 2018 01 November 2017





The new Tony McGovern 1,950 seater stand was full for the Connacht SFC quarter-final clash between London and Leitrim at McGovern Park, Ruislip.

From next year, the London senior football champions will play in the Connacht club SFC.

In 2018, there will be six teams bidding for provincial glory after the decision was made to allow the London champions into the Connacht campaign.

The Connacht Council have agreed to allow the Exiles champions take their place in the club championship in reflection to the inter-county scene where London already play in Connacht.

Up until now, the London SFC champions have automatically qualified to represent Britain in the All-Ireland club SFC quarterfinal as current champions Fulham Irish will do for the final time this year.

Fulham will take on the Connacht club champions at Ruislip in December, but this will be the last time this happens as the new format comes into play in 2018.

Meanwhile, the London senior hurling champions will play in the Connacht club IHC campaign from next year also.