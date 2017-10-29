Westmeath SFC final: Heslin the Loman's hero once again 29 October 2017





St Loman's John Heslin prepares to take a free.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. St Loman's John Heslin prepares to take a free.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

St Loman’s, Mullingar 3-13

Tyrrellspass 0-14

John Heslin scored 2-6, including a spectacular goal straight from the throw-in, as 14-man St. Loman's trumped Tyrrellspass for the second year in-a-row to claim their third successive Westmeath SFC title before a crowd of 5,300 at TEG Cusack Park.

The county star caught the ball from the throw-in before soloing through a static Tyrrellspass defence and firing to the roof of the net. Tyrrellspass were shell-shocked and conceded another goal four minutes later when Heslin and Ken Casey combined to set up Sean Flanagan - whose grandfather Paddy lends his name to the senior championship cup - for a tap-in.

Trailing by 0-1 to 2-0, Tyrrellspass hit back with points from Ger Egan, David Glennon and Aaron O'Brien to reduce the deficit to the minimum after 13 minutes. Luke Dempsey's charges were reduced to 14 men in the 29th minute when full back Shane Flynn was sent off by referee Declan Nugent, but they still led by 2-5 to 0-8 at the interval.

Points from Shane Dempsey and Heslin at the start of the second half suggested that Loman's were in no mood to give up their title, but the 'Tidy Town' stayed in touch with scores from Conor Slevin and county captain Egan, who finished with 0-9 to his credit.

The margin was still three points with eight minutes remaining, but then Tyrrellspass were dealt a double blow when Ben Gavin was dismissed and Heslin pointed the resultant free.

That deflated Alan Mangan's men as Casey and Flanagan added points before Heslin wrapped up the three-in-a-row with his second major late on.

Scorers - St Loman’s: John Heslin 2-6 (0-6 frees), Sean Flanagan 1-1, Ken Casey 0-3, Shane Dempsey 0-2, Paul Sharry 0-1. Tyrrellspass: Ger Egan 0-9 (0-8 frees), Conor Slevin 0-2 (0-1 free), Aaron O’Brien, David Glennon and Ben Gavin 0-1 each.

St Loman’s: Jason Daly; Neil O’Toole, Shane Flynn, Gerry Grehan; Gary Glennon, Paddy Dowdall, David Whelan; Paul Sharry, Sean Flanagan; Kelvin Reilly, Ronan O’Toole, David Windsor; Ken Casey, John Heslin, Shane Dempsey. Subs: Jason O’Toole for K Reilly (39), Ciaran Lynam for N O’Toole (45), Conradh Reilly for J O’Toole (49), Billy O’Loughlin for D Windsor (60), Ciaran Kilmurray for S Dempsey (60), Gareth Hickey for R O’Toole (60).

Tyrrellspass: Darren Quinn; Stephen Quinn, Jamie Gonoud, Eoghan O’Neill; Ben Gavin, Brian Slevin, Conor Slevin; Cathal Dunne, Denis Glennon; Val Sizychas, Aaron O’Brien, Dean McNicholas; David Jessop, David Glennon, Ger Egan. Subs: Kieran Geraghty for D Jessop (43), Phillip Sheridan for S Quinn (45), Nigel Harte for A O’Brien (51), Michael Geraghty for C Dunne (55).

Referee: Declan Nugent (Maryland).