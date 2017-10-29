Wexford SFC final: St. Martin's denied double by Starlights 29 October 2017





Starlights and Wexford's Liam Ryan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Starlights and Wexford's Liam Ryan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Starlights 0-17

St. Martin’s 1-8

St. Martin's double dreams were dashed by a slicker Starlights team in the Wexford SFC final at Innovate Wexford Park.

Midfielder Liam Ryan turned in a man of the match performance as the Enniscorthy men bridged a 13-year gap and denied St. Martin's a senior hurling and football championship double.

St. Martin's opened the scoring through Jack O'Connor, but two points from Darragh Pepper and one each from Richie Farrell and Liam Ryan had the winners 0-4 to 0-1 ahead after 12 minutes.

County star Ciaran Lyng scored a stunning goal for the Piercestown club in the 21st minute, but further points from Alan Tobin, Pepper and Eamon Furlong ensured Starlights of a 0-9 to 1-2 interval advantage.

Starlights picked up from where they left off with two Dylan Redmond frees early in the second half. And they never looked in any danger after that thanks in no small part to the dominance exerted by Ryan over county midfielder Daithi Waters.

Starlights: P Doyle; R O’Connor (0-2), T Wall, M Doyle; J Kelly, R Fox, K Foley (0-1); L Ryan (0-1), R Farrell (0-1); A Tobin (0-4), N Doyle, D Redmond (0-3); D Pepper (0-4), E Furlong (0-1), R Mahon. Subs: A Dobbs for Farrell (32), B Edwards for Fox (57), T Mahon for Redmond (60), J Russell for Furlong (60).

St. Martin’s: T Hayes; M Coleman, W Devereux, H O’Connor; C Firman, A Maddock, Joe O’Connor; D Waters, Jack O’Connor (0-2); P Kelly, J Carthy, R O’Connor (0-1); B O’Connor, C Lyng (1-3), J Firman (0-2). Subs: J Coleman for B O’Connor (28); R Murphy for Kelly (42), P Barry for R O’Connor (50), E O’Byrne for M Coleman (51), D Codd for Carthy (58).

Referee: B Redmond (Clonard).