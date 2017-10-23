A new book reveals what it takes to make a winning hurling team 23 October 2017





How are some hurling managers able to transform losing teams to All-Ireland champions in a short time?

What is it about their philosophies and beliefs that makes them unique and successful?

What are their thoughts on the future of hurling in this period of unprecedented focus on the game and its development?

In ‘The Art of Hurling: Insights into Success from the Managers’, author Daire Whelan uncovers the ideas and methods of some of the game’s most successful managers.

Tracing the evolution of hurling managers from the 1970s up to the present day, he has spoken to some of the game’s most enlightened thinkers from that period, including Eamon O’Shea, Anthony Daly, Justin McCarthy, Eamonn Cregan, Babs Keating, John Allen, Cyril Farrell, Liam Griffin, Ger Loughnane, Diarmuid Healy and Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton.

Managers who not only won All-Irelands or provincial titles in unique circumstances, often ending decades-long losing streaks and usually bringing success within a season or two.

They provide an insight into the traits and techniques of the greatest hurling managers.

Published by Mercier Press, The Art of Hurling is now available nationwide, RRP €16.99.