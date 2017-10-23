Pic: twins are the toast of St. Martin's

23 October 2017

Maire and Tomas Codd.

Twins Maire and Tomas Codd will forever hold a special place in the annals of St. Martin's GAA club after masterminding a Wexford senior camogie and hurling double this month.

Three weeks ago, Maire managed the Piercestown / Murrinstown's camogs to an historic 1-9 to 0-7 county final victory over Rathnure. Not to be outdone, twin brother Tomas yesterday guided the hurlers to a sensational 2-16 to 1-9 win over holders and warm favourites Oulart-the-Ballagh at Innovate Wexford Park to avenge their final defeat of two years ago.

Ciaran Lyng scored 1-2, while his Wexford football team-mate Daithi Waters produced a man of the match performance at wing back. 

St. Martin's now have a famous treble in their sights with a SFC final showdown against Starlights still to come next Sunday.




