O'Reilly hails his three-in-a-row heroes

23 October 2017





Castlebar Mitchels joint-manager Declan O'Reilly.

Castlebar Mitchels joint-manager Declan O'Reilly.

Joint-manager Declan Shaw was full of praise for his Castlebar Mitchels side after they became the first club to complete a three-in-a-row of Mayo SFC titles since Garrymore in 1974-76 with victory over Ballintubber yesterday.

"They are a phenomenal bunch of men," he is quoted as saying in the Irish Examiner.

"It's three-in-a-row now and it's something we did target because all of the top-class clubs in this county have nearly got there, but didn't. So we said lads, 'why don't we chase this down and see if we can get it?'

"I think it was the 70s it was last done and there are teams in Mayo that have won All-Irelands since then. So that was our target - the county championship. It was going to be hugely difficult because they are cumulatively on the road so long there.

"Is there wear and tear? Would the appetite be there? All those things we can only answer on the pitch and we got the answers there today."