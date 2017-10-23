'I was looking for Peter Canavan' 23 October 2017





London's Owen Mulligan.

©INPHO/Gerry McManus. London's Owen Mulligan.©INPHO/Gerry McManus.

Owen Mulligan has joked how he was looking around for Peter Canavan before he stepped up to kick the winning free for Fulham Irish in yesterday's London SFC final.

'Mugsy' famously handed the ball to Canavan who duly slotted over the winning free in the dying stages of 2005 All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Tyrone and Armagh, and he admitted that incident crossed his mind before he took the injury-time free in Fulham Irish's 0-15 to 1-11 victory over Tir Chonaill Gaels at McGovern Park.

"I was looking for Peter Canavan like I was against Armagh so I was," he told RTE.

"I missed one earlier to go a point ahead and I was kicking myself. When you do that [score the free], it’s fairytale stuff."

The three-time All-Ireland winner was thrilled to win his first senior county medal, saying it was right up there with any of his previous achievements.

"There are no words to describe it. That’s the best feeling you will ever get. It means a lot. I’ve won All-Irelands, but your club is your club. You come over here and you try and do a bit of work and you get involved, that’s what it is all about."

And he dedicated his match-winning score to his recently deceased former underage coach and Holy Cross, Cookstown school principal Tony Devlin.

"I didn’t get home two weeks ago because a friend passed away. He took me at U14 and I’d like to dedicate this win to Tony Delvin," Mulligan added.