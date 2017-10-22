Roscommon SFC final: Brigid's finish with a two goal flourish 22 October 2017





©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. St Brigid's Padraig Kelly and Conor Murray celebrate.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Two late goals were decisive as St Brigid’s edged out Roscommon Gaels in today’s Roscommon SFC decider at Dr Hyde Park.

The scoreboard read St Brigid’s 3-13, Roscommon Gaels 3-7 at the final whistle after substitute Conor Murray and Eddie Nolan pounced to end Roscommon Gaels’ title ambitions.

The 2013 All-Ireland Club champions turned around for the second-half with a 1-9 to 2-4 lead to defend but a 34th minute Mark Healy gave their opponents’ a big lift.

The dismissal of David O’Gara for a second bookable offence didn’t do the Gaels’ chances any good and they had no answer to those two late goals from Frankie Dolan's side.

The Kiltoom outfit will now face Corofin of Galway in what will be a repeat of last year’s provincial decider.