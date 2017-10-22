Mayo SFC final: Mitchels capitalise as O'Connor sees red 22 October 2017





Castlebar Mitchels' Paddy Durcan with Alan Dillon of Ballintubber.

Castlebar Mitchels are Mayo senior football champions for the third year in-a-row after seeing off Ballintubber’s challenge in Elverys MacHale Park today.

The holders – who only qualified for the final after defeating Garrymore in their semi-final replay last Wednesday – had two points to spare (0-15 to 0-13) at the final whistle.

Ballintubber’s chances weren’t helped by the 67th minute dismissal of Mayo captain Cillian O’Connor for a second yellow card offence.

In his absence, full-back Mitchel’s full-back Ger McDonagh roamed forward to give his team the lead in injury-time before a David Stenson free gave them additional breathing space.

Backed by the elements in the opening period, O’Connor & Co shaded the first-half exchanges by 0-9 to 0-7 but they found themselves 0-10 to 0-11 in arrears at the three-quarter mark.

Points from Alan Dillon (free) and Diarmuid O'Connor levelled matters entering injury-time but it was the Castlebar men who found an extra gear to seize the victory thanks to McDonagh’s and Stenson’s late interventions.