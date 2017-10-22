Kerry SFC final: Crokes continue their winning ways 22 October 2017





Dr Crokes' John Payne and Matthew O'Sullivan of South Kerry.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dr Crokes' John Payne and Matthew O'Sullivan of South Kerry.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Reigning All-Ireland club champions Dr Crokes are celebrating Kerry SFC success for the 12th time this evening following a two-point win over South Kerry at Austin Stack Park today.

Despite starting minus the services of Colm Cooper – who failed a late fitness test on a hamstring injury – the Killarney side registered a 0-17 to 1-12 victory.

‘Gooch’ came off the bench in the 42nd minute and used his experience to telling effect in the closing stages as Crokes were forced to finish with 14-men after Johnny Buckley picked up a red card (for yellow and black card offences) with 13 minutes left on the clock.

South Kerry pressed hard late on with Bryan Sheehan making it a one point game entering stoppage time but Kieran O’Leary had the final say for the winners.

The divisional side's substitute Ian Galvin netted the game’s only goal in the first-half but they trailed by 1-6 to 0-11 at the change of ends.

With the county silverware safely tucked away, Dr Crokes will begin the defence of their Munster crown against Clonmel Commercials next Sunday.