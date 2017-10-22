"I thought it was genius!" - McManamon impressed by Lee Keegan's GPS stunt 22 October 2017





Kevin McManamon sings 'Dublin In The Rare Ould Times' for Dubs supporters at Smithfield Kevin McManamon sings 'Dublin In The Rare Ould Times' for Dubs supporters at Smithfield

Lee Keegan’s attempt at putting Dean Rock off that late free in this year’s All-Ireland final has been hailed as ‘genius’ by Rock’s Dublin team-mate Kevin McManamon.



Five-time All-Ireland winner McManamon told told RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport that ‘you do what you have to’ to win games and he had no issue with the Mayo defender throwing his GPS tracker in the free-taker's direction.



“Fair play to him. I thought it was genius!



“I remember thinking one day of throwing my gumshield at someone but I never thought about the GPS.



“You do what you have to do. It got blown out of proportion. We've all been doing that in every game for years and people mightn't catch you doing it.



“That stuff happens. It's all part of it.”