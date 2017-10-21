Brogan baffled by 'sour' comments about Dubs 21 October 2017





Dublin's Bernard Brogan with Killian Daly of Westmeath.

Bernard Brogan is baffled by some of the criticism levelled at Dublin since they completed a three-in-a-row of All-Ireland wins last month.

Paul Kimmage accused Jim Gavin of showing a 'lack of empathy' during the post-final press conference, while another media personality, Eamon Dunphy, claimed some of the Dublin players had become big-headed.

"Some of it has been sour and I can't understand it,'' Brogan said in an interview with the Irish Daily Star's Kieran Cunningham.

"We're just a team trying to do our best. We train very hard. Jim has a certain way of carrying himself and portraying what the Dublin team is about.

"It's disappointing to hear... any true GAA person knows what we're trying to do, that we're just trying to get the most out of ourselves and be as successful as we can. To hear people questioning our methods... Jim won't take much notice of it. He knows it's the group that counts.

"Jim is just trying to do the best he can as a Dublin fan, as he'd say himself. He's now representing the county. The circus can throw people. Sometimes they don't believe it does, but it can throw people off their game.

"Jim stays out of that. You see the lads over the last couple of weeks and what it means to everyone. It is disappointing that there's been that sourness towards us."

Brogan also revealed that he had no plans to retire after winning his fifth All-Ireland medal, and spoke of his desire to regain his starting place.

"Do I think I can still play at inter-county level? I definitely do," he added.

"I'll sit down with Jim and Jayo (Sherlock) and a couple of guys who I respect, mates of mine, to see if they think I have something to offer."