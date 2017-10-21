Flynn has no plans to retire 21 October 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Paul Flynn celebrates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Paul Flynn will continue playing for Dublin in 2018.

The 31-year-old wasn't a regular starter during this year's successful campaign which yielded his fifth All-Ireland medal, leading to speculation that he may be considering his inter-county future. He is getting married to Dublin ladies football star Fiona Hudson in December, and hopes to be once again part of Jim Gavin's plans come the New Year.

"I’m still fit, healthy and hungry for football so I’ll keep going until the body doesn’t let me go any longer," the Fingallians clubman told RTE.

"Once I’m enjoying it and I’m able to keep playing at the level I’m playing at, I’ll keep going."