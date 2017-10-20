McMahon looking forward to Slaughtneil test 20 October 2017





The Omagh players celebrate after winning the Tyrone SFC title.

©INPHO/John McVitty. The Omagh players celebrate after winning the Tyrone SFC title.©INPHO/John McVitty.

Omagh footballer Justin McMahon was delighted to play some part in their county final win, having missed a lot of the campaign through injury and stressed that they are looking forward to the Ulster club campaign.

The newly crowned Tyrone champions take on defending Ulster champions Slaughtneil in the provincial quarterfinal and McMahon knows that it will be a tough task.

McMahon, who retired from inter-county football this year was forced to miss a number of games throught out the season, but he was introduced as a late substitute in the county final win over Errigal Ciaran last weekend.

And he admitted to the Ulster Herald that it was a huge relief to everyone in the club to secure their second title in three years.

“We probably had a combination of emotions in 2014 because it was the first time that all of us had tasted that success. But everyone is delighted to have got over the line again,” said McMahon.

“The closing minutes of the final were similar to the finish against Carrickmore in 2014. Back then we probably got a fortunate break to win and something similar could have happened against Errigal. You just take the bit of luck and move on.”

On the Slaughtneil game he said: “We'll be looking forward to the Ulster club now against Slaughtneil. They've just been the dominating force in Ulster during the past few years and our performance against Errigal won't be good enough for us.

“They're a quality team and we're going to be really up against it. But we'll be enjoying the celebrations and see where things take us in the next few weeks.”

Follow our Live Match Tracker on Sunday as we keep-up-to-date with the latest scores from around the club championships.