Eligibility row rocks Galway IFC 20 October 2017





The Galway IFC has been plunged into controversy after Oileáin Árann objected to the eligibility of one of the Williamstown players following their recent IFC semi-final defeat.

The player is alleged to have played in the US during the summer. The Galway CCC are set to discuss the objection, which has the potential to delay the championship. Williamstown are due to meet the winners of tomorrow's IFC semi-final replay between Kilkerrin-Clonberne and Claregalway in the final.

A similar controversy in the Galway SHC involving Portumna and Turloughmore a couple of weeks ago went all the way to the DRA.

