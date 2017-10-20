Cork appoint underage hurling managers 20 October 2017





Cork manager Denis Ring.

Cork manager Denis Ring.

Denis Ring and John Considine have been appointed as Cork U21 and U17 hurling managers respectively.

Fermoy clubman Ring replaces new senior boss John Meyler in the U21 role after leading the Rebels to a first Munster MHC title since 2008 this year. They subsquently lost the All-Ireland final to Galway.

Considine, from the Sarsfields club, will continue in his role as U17 manager after guiding Cork to an inaugural All-Ireland title in the grade this year. Both Ring and Considine have been handed two-year terms.



“The appointments of John Meyler, Denis Ring and John Considine, should ensure that Cork hurling continues to build on the success of 2017 in a consistent and coherent fashion, and I have no doubt that further honours will be achieved in the very near future,” Cork chairman Gerard Lane said.

