Callanan welcomes home comforts 20 October 2017





Galway goalkeeper Colm Callanan.

Galway goalkeeper Colm Callanan.

Galway's All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Colm Callanan is looking forward to the prospect of welcoming Kilkenny and Dublin to Pearse Stadium in next year's Leinster SHC.

Under the new championship format, the Tribesmen will finally get to play provincial games in front of their home supporters, something they haven't done since joining Leinster in 2009.

"That's the major difference for Galway, that there's a few home games in there, which we wouldn't really have experienced before," Callanan told RTE after the draw for next year's championships were held last night.

"We have home games with Kilkenny and Dublin, so big ties there and big games to look forward to.

"The dust is only settling on the championship just gone so we're still enjoying all that's going on there at the minute but time will come when the gearbags have to be taken out again and we'll go again."

