Cats in the dark 20 October 2017





Kilkenny County Board chairman Ned Quinn.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kilkenny County Board chairman Ned Quinn.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kilkenny chairman Ned Quinn admits that it is unclear what way the fixtures schedule for club games will go next year.

The inter-county scene is starting and finishing earlier than it has done in the past and many counties are confused as to how they will facilitate all their club games.

Kilkenny are no different in that respect and Quinn revealed to the Kilkenny People that they have a lot of planning to do ahead of the new year.

“There are interesting times ahead,” said Quinn. “It won't happen that we will go back to a knockout championship. We have to keep some sort of league going for the sake of clubs.”

He added: “The suggested fixtures list doesn't make good reading. It is a three-year trial period, but that is a long time.”

