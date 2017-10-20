Crokes focused on final 20 October 2017





Harry O'Neill.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Harry O'Neill.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Dr Crokes selector Harry O'Neill has stressed that being the Kerry representatives for the Munster club campaign will not affect their mindset for Sunday's county final.

The defending Kerry, Munster and All-Ireland champions will play in the provincial campaign this year regardless of the outcome of this weekend's county final.

The reason for this is that they face South Kerry who are an amalgamation side and GAA rules don't allow combination sides into the club provincial championship.

Crokes could be forgiven for having one eye on the defence of their Munster title, but O'Neill is in no doubt that they are focused on the task in hand and that is the clash against South Kerry.

“The fact we've already qualified for the Munster championship doesn't change the dynamic at all,” O'Neill told the Kerryman. “We're very proud of the fact that we are in a county final and when you're in there you want to win it.

“You're trying to put the Crokes club up the roll of honour. That's a huge thing for us, having your name ticked after a county championship in 2017 or whatever year it is. It's brilliant to have the back up of it.

“Even going into the West Kerry game in the semi-final we knew we were going to be in the Munster club because O'Rahillys were out, we were automatically qualified at that stage but it won't change anything going into the final.”

Follow our Live Match Tracker on Sunday as we keep-up-to-date with the latest scores from around the club championships.