Club is special for Mahony 20 October 2017





Ballygunner's Philip Mahony celebrates.

Waterford's Philip Mahony admits that it is a special feeling lining out for your club in a county final.

Mahony will do just that on Sunday as Ballygunner take on De La Salle in this year's SHC decider as they bid to claim an unprecedented four-in-a-row.

Following the heartache of losing this year's All-Ireland final to Galway, Mahony stressed to the Waterford News & Star that you soon refocus on the club championship.

“We had a week off. We didn't have as long as we might have in previous years but obviously we were happy to get to the final, we weren't happy with the way it went in the end,” said Mahony.

“Every time you come back to the club, it's great. You're playing with your friends and your brothers. That's special too.”

