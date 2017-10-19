Cork potential swung it for Meyler 19 October 2017





New Cork hurling manager John Meyler says the potential within the Rebel County ultimately swayed him to push on for his new role.

Speaking to RTE Sport, the St Finbarr’s clubman admitted that the demands on the modern inter-county management made him think twice about putting his name forward, but ultimately felt that the opportunity was too good to pass up.

"You have to give it serious consideration because the pressure on inter-county managers today goes on the individual, on the family, on your work situation and they’re extremely challenging,” said Meyler.

"You have to be ready to do that and you have to work it out and plan it out. You really have to sit down and think about it and it’s not just about me, it’s about the team that’s around me.

"It’s about the selectors, the coaches, the medical staff, they’re critical in inter-county today, they’re probably more critical than me because they have massive input. What you’re trying to do is get the best out of everyone.

"I think Kieran (Kingston) introduced five young players last year. (There’s a) plethora of talent here in Cork at the moment. Now it will be extremely difficult to get five new players this year but there’s a lot of young players who were on the Under 21 team last with me, like Sean O’Donoghue, Darren Brown and Robbie O’Flynn, they now need to step up to a higher level.

"So it’s exciting to see that talent and can they make the step up that Shane Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Shane Kingston have done?

"If we can get two or three of those guys to follow in their footpath, we’ll be doing really well."