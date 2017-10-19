2018 SHC draw: Dubs open against Kilkenny, Cork to battle with Clare
19 October 2017
Clare's Peter Duggan and Mark Ellis of Cork during the Munster SHC final.
The draws for the revamped 2018 Leinster and Munster senior hurling championship have been revealed tonight on RTE television.
The fixtures for the two provincial round robin hurling championships were made earlier today. However, they weren't made public until after tonight’s draw for the 2018 provincial senior football championships.
The stand out ties in the first round see Dublin face Kilkenny in the first round in Leinster, with Offaly drawn at home to All-Ireland champions Galway, while down south Cork and Clare meet in a repeat of this year’s Munster decider and Limerick take on Tipperary in a derby opener.
Leinster SHC round-robin fixtures:
Round 1:
Dublin v Kilkenny
Offaly v Galway
Round 2:
Kilkenny v Offaly
Wexford v Dublin
Round 3:
Offaly v Wexford
Galway v Kilkenny
Round 4:
Dublin v Offaly
Wexford v Galway
Round 5:
Kilkenny v Wexford
Galway v Dublin
Munster SHC round-robin fixtures:
Round 1:
Cork v Clare
Limerick v Tipperary
Round 2:
Tipperary v Cork
Clare v Waterford
Round 3:
Waterford v Tipperary
Cork v Limerick
Round 4:
Limerick v Waterford
Tipperary v Clare
Round 5:
Clare v Limerick
Waterford v Cork