2018 SHC draw: Dubs open against Kilkenny, Cork to battle with Clare 19 October 2017





Clare's Peter Duggan and Mark Ellis of Cork during the Munster SHC final. Clare's Peter Duggan and Mark Ellis of Cork during the Munster SHC final.

The draws for the revamped 2018 Leinster and Munster senior hurling championship have been revealed tonight on RTE television.

The fixtures for the two provincial round robin hurling championships were made earlier today. However, they weren't made public until after tonight’s draw for the 2018 provincial senior football championships.

The stand out ties in the first round see Dublin face Kilkenny in the first round in Leinster, with Offaly drawn at home to All-Ireland champions Galway, while down south Cork and Clare meet in a repeat of this year’s Munster decider and Limerick take on Tipperary in a derby opener.

Leinster SHC round-robin fixtures:

Round 1:

Dublin v Kilkenny

Offaly v Galway

Round 2:

Kilkenny v Offaly

Wexford v Dublin

Round 3:

Offaly v Wexford

Galway v Kilkenny

Round 4:

Dublin v Offaly

Wexford v Galway

Round 5:

Kilkenny v Wexford

Galway v Dublin

Munster SHC round-robin fixtures:

Round 1:

Cork v Clare

Limerick v Tipperary

Round 2:

Tipperary v Cork

Clare v Waterford

Round 3:

Waterford v Tipperary

Cork v Limerick

Round 4:

Limerick v Waterford

Tipperary v Clare

Round 5:

Clare v Limerick

Waterford v Cork