2018 SHC draw: Dubs open against Kilkenny, Cork to battle with Clare

19 October 2017

Clare's Peter Duggan and Mark Ellis of Cork during the Munster SHC final.

The draws for the revamped 2018 Leinster and Munster senior hurling championship have been revealed tonight on RTE television.

The fixtures for the two provincial round robin hurling championships were made earlier today. However, they weren't made public until after tonight’s draw for the 2018 provincial senior football championships.

The stand out ties in the first round see Dublin face Kilkenny in the first round in Leinster, with Offaly drawn at home to All-Ireland champions Galway, while down south Cork and Clare meet in a repeat of this year’s Munster decider and Limerick take on Tipperary in a derby opener. 

Leinster SHC round-robin fixtures:

Round 1:

Dublin v Kilkenny

Offaly v Galway

Round 2:

Kilkenny v Offaly

Wexford v Dublin

Round 3:

Offaly v Wexford

Galway v Kilkenny

Round 4:

Dublin v Offaly

Wexford v Galway

Round 5:

Kilkenny v Wexford

Galway v Dublin

 

Munster SHC round-robin fixtures:

Round 1:

Cork v Clare

Limerick v Tipperary

Round 2:

Tipperary v Cork

Clare v Waterford

Round 3:

Waterford v Tipperary

Cork v Limerick

Round 4:

Limerick v Waterford

Tipperary v Clare

Round 5:

Clare v Limerick

Waterford v Cork




Most Read Stories

'I think the game is dying in front of us'

2018 All-Ireland SFC draw: Mayo face Galway while Tyrone take on Monaghan

Counties await football championship draws for 2018

Tipp's kitman of 30 years 'hurt' after being let go

Hurling league winners to face Galway Down Under

2018 provincial hurling championship draws to take place off air


Android app on Google Play