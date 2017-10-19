2018 All-Ireland SFC draw: Mayo face Galway while Tyrone take on Monaghan 19 October 2017





The draws for the 2018 provincial senior football championships have taken place tonight, throwing up some intriguing clashes next summer.

In Munster, Clare and Limerick square off in the quarter-finals, with the winners set to face champions Kerry, while the victors from Tipperary and Waterford will take on Cork in the other semi-final in the southern province.

Mayo and Galway will battle out west once more for the right to play either Sligo or London, while holders Roscommon will have to overcome either New York or Leitrim for a return to the same provincial decider they denied the Tribesmen back in July.

In Ulster, Tyrone host Monaghan in the pick of the clashes up north, with Donegal set to welcome Cavan in the preliminary round – the winners will play Derry – while Armagh travel to Fermanagh and Down battle with neighbours Antrim.

All-Ireland champions Dublin will play the winners of Offaly and Wicklow in the Leinster quarter-finals. Westmeath face the winners of Laois and Wexford in the first round with this year’s beaten finalists Kildare up against either Louth or Carlow for a return to the semi-finals. The remaining last eight clash out east sees Longford taking on Andy McEntee’s Meath side.

Munster senior football championship draw:

Quarter-finals

Clare v Limerick

Tipperary v Waterford

Semi-finals

Clare/Limerick v Kerry

Tipperary/Waterford v Cork

Connacht senior football championship draw:

Quarter-finals

New York v Leitrim

Sligo v London

Mayo v Galway

Semi-finals

New York/Leitrim v Roscommon

Mayo/Galway v London/Sligo

Ulster senior football championship draw:

Preliminary round

Donegal v Cavan

Quarter-finals

Donegal/Cavan v Derry

Fermanagh v Armagh

Tyrone v Monaghan

Down v Antrim

Semi-finals

Donegal/Cavan/Derry V Down/Antrim

Fermanagh/Armagh v Tyrone/Monaghan

Leinster senior football championship draw:

First round

Laois v Wexford

Louth v Carlow

Offaly v Wicklow

Quarter-finals

Laois/Wexford v Westmeath

Louth/Carlow v Kildare

Offaly/Wicklow v Dublin

Longford v Meath

Semi-finals

Laois/Wexford/Westmeath v Louth/Carlow/Kildare

Offaly/Wicklow/Dublin v Longford/Meath