Watch: Cora starts new life with Sydney Giants 19 October 2017





Mayo's Cora Staunton celebrates a victory over Cork.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Mayo's Cora Staunton celebrates a victory over Cork.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Cora Staunton got her first taste of Aussie Rules training after she was put through her paces at with her new club Sydney Giants on Thursday.

The four-time All-Ireland winner signed a one-year contract with the Giants this week after impressing head coach Alan McConnell and assistant coach Nicholas Walsh.

The 34-year-old has said she’s now looking forward to the new challenge Down Under, where she'll look go follow in the footsteps of the likes of Tadhg Kennelly and the late Jim Stynes who both made a successful transition from gaelic football to Aussie Rules.

The video below from RTE's Pat McGrath shows Staunton during her first full training session with the Giants.