'I think the game is dying in front of us' 19 October 2017





Former Donegal great Manus Boyle

Former Donegal All-Ireland winner Manus Boyle reckons he could have got by comfortably playing in last Sunday’s Tir Chonaill County final.

Kilcar and Naomh Conaill played out a low-scoring 0-7 to 0-4 decider in Ballybofey, where the former emerged victorious, and speaking on the game Killybegs native Boyle said something is need “to fix our game”.

“I am 51 years old and I could have played quite comfortably in that match as it was just so pedestrian,” Boyle is quoted saying by The Irish News.

“And if would be very unfair to unduly blame either Kilcar or Naomh Conaill as they are just playing the game the way it has evolved.

“Kilcar are worthy champions and well deserved too, but we need to do something to fix our game and quickly.”

He added that Dublin’s dominance of the All-Ireland SFC this decade only further highlights the state of play: “They are a great team but nobody is telling us about how bad the All-Ireland Championships were this year.

“I think the game is dying in front of us and we need to take some radical steps to save it.”