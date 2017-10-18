Coady aiming high 18 October 2017





Mount Leinster Rangers brothers' John Coady, Richard Coady, Paul Coady and Edward Coady celebrate with the Leinster club SHC silverware.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mount Leinster Rangers brothers' John Coady, Richard Coady, Paul Coady and Edward Coady celebrate with the Leinster club SHC silverware.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mount Leinster Rangers captain Edward Coady is confident that the side can reach the dizzy heights of 2013 once again.

MLR won the Leinster club SHC title in that year and they embark on another provincial campaign next month, having lifted the Carlow SHC title for the first time in four years last Sunday.

Laois champions Camross provide the opposition in the opening round on November 5th and Coady told the Carlow Nationalist that they have no need to fear any team.

“There's such ability in this team that I think we could reach a height we don't even believe ourselves from a hurling point of view. When touches come off and the goals come, we can hurl at a pretty high standard,” said Coady.

He added: “The run that's ahead of us there if we believe in ourselves. We're just delighted to be playing Leinster championship again. We don't want to leave 2013 as a one-hit wonder. We want 2017 to be another year for us. Camross is another day out and we'll take it on.”