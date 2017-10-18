Dublin duo out of International Rules

18 October 2017

Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly comes on as a substitute for Con O'Callaghan.
Ireland manager Joe Kernan looks set to be without the services of Dublin duo Diarmuid Connolly and Con O’Callaghan for the International Rules series next month.

The Irish Independent reports that club commitments will come first for Connolly while O’Callaghan is also understood to be unavailable.

Donegal’s talisman Michael Murphy is, however, expected to make the trip which is a boost for Kernan and his selectors.

Captain during Paul Earley’s time as manager, the Tir Chonail star sat out the series two years.

Kernan is expected to unveil his touring squad next week and Australia based trio Zach Tuohy, Pearce Hanley and Conor McKenna are set to be involved.




