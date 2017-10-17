Slaughtneil to appeal McNeill red card 17 October 2017





Ballinascreen's Barry Grant and Slaughtneil's Paul McNeill during the Derry SFC final Ballinascreen's Barry Grant and Slaughtneil's Paul McNeill during the Derry SFC final

Slaughtneil feel that Paul McNeill's red card on Sunday was down to Kilcoo "play-acting".

Dual player McNeill was sent off following a collision with Ceilum Doherty before half time as the Derry champions defeated their Down counterparts in the preliminary round of the Ulster Club SFC.

Co-manager John Joe Keearney confirmed that he'll be seeking an appeal: "I'll be suggesting it to the committee anyway, who would do that. I think it would only be fair," he told The Belfast Telegraph.

"Paul McNeill is a young fella who I think in the four years has never even been black carded. It was a bit of play-acting on the Kilcoo man's behalf and maybe it did look bad. There was very little in it and I think the player was play-acting a little bit and the referee bought it."