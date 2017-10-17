Magee makes quick return to management 17 October 2017





Former Wicklow manager Johnny Magee will take charge of Louth club St Kevins in 2018.

Magee ended his three-year tenure at the Garden County helm following Wicklow's Qualifier defeat to Sligo and the former Dublin midfielder has now succeeded Meath man Kit Henry as Kevins boss.

Henry led the Philipstown club to the 2016 Louth JFC - when they stunned this year's winners Glen Emmets in the final - and they reached the quarter-final stage of the 2017 intermediate championship, only to lose to would-be champions O'Connells in Dunleer on August 12th.

With their new high-profile manager in situ, St Kevins will fancy their chances of challenging for the Seamus Flood Cup next year.