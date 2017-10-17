Cunningham's incredible exploits in the face of adversity 17 October 2017





Lamh Dhearg duo Paddy Cunningham and John Finucane celebrate with the Antrim SFC silverware. Lamh Dhearg duo Paddy Cunningham and John Finucane celebrate with the Antrim SFC silverware.

Crohn's Disease sufferer Paddy Cunningham was the toast of Antrim GAA on Sunday night.

Cunningham, who announced his battle with the condition in 2011 - two years after captaining Antrim to their first Ulster final in 39 years - lofted over eight points as Lámh Dhearg defeated St John's in the Antrim SFC final. It was the club's first Antrim SFC success since 1992 and former Saffrons attacker Cunningham had played in and lost five finals.

He's taking powerful medication to keep his condition in check and has lost his hair as a consequence - but his accuracy certainly hasn't deserted him...

"The hair is just the side effects of the drugs I am on," he told The Belfast Telegraph. "It's just one of those things and the drugs are working well for me, so obviously it is unfortunate I am suffering from that, but at the end of the day it stops me having to get surgery or go under the knife.

"It keeps me playing football and keeps me being able to work and everything else. It's just one of those things and I don't think much of it.

"The way I have addressed it my whole life is to be as positive as possible. I think that has worked for me by and large so far. I don't like to dwell on things or feel sorry for myself. I don't think it has done me any harm. It's about staying as positive as possible. I am very lucky, I have Claire and the kids, they give me massive support as well. So I keep going."