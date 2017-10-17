New Cork boss to be named next week

17 October 2017

Cork manager John Meyler.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Cork have deferred naming their new senior hurling manager until early next week.

A ratification was expected to be made at a County Board meeting tonight, with John Meyler seen as the man most likely to succeed Kieran Kingston.

However, that meeting has been moved back to Monday week and the Rebels will confirm the appointment then.

Pat Hartnett, Pat Ryan and Diarmuid O'Sullivan all ruled themselves out when Kingston stepped down, while Meyler - who also served as a selector this year - would be interested in taking the reins.




