Fourth time lucky for Charlie 17 October 2017





Armagh's Charlie Vernon.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Armagh's Charlie Vernon.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Charlie Vernon was delighted to finally secure an Armagh SFC medal as Armagh Harps ousted holders Maghery on Sunday.

The city side had gone 26 years without a county title but all the heartache was forgotten last weekend.

“You put your heart and soul into it for a long, long time and it didn’t come off for us,” their Orchard County talisman told The Irish News. “We were up against quality teams during that time.

“This is my fourth final and it makes all the heartache worthwhile. It’s very special to win with your club because it’s the guys you grew up with, the guys you live beside and you know them inside out. It’s just a really special day and a special feeling.

“We felt if we played well we’d be in with a shout. We knew Maghery were a good, balanced team, very strong in all sectors who didn’t really have that many weaknesses. For a club team, they are strong all over. But we definitely recognised we had quality players in this Harps team.”