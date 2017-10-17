Sice: time will tell 17 October 2017





Corofin's Gary Sice and Niall McInerney of St Brigid's during their side's Connacht club SFC final at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon.

by Daragh Small

Experienced Galway forward Gary Sice says a more youthful Corofin are ready to launch an assault on the Connacht and All-Ireland club championships this year.

Corofin made it five Galway SFC titles in a row on Sunday when they hammered Mountbellew-Moylough 2-14 to 0-10 at Tuam Stadium.

The reigning provincial champions obliterated St Brigid’s of Roscommon in last year’s Connacht final and they face Roscommon opposition in the semi-final again this term.

Corofin lost to eventual All-Ireland champions Dr Croke’s in the All-Ireland semi-final last year but Sice, who has now won ten county medals, says the conveyor belt continues to roll out the talent in north Galway.

“We want to improve on the county final and if we do that who knows what will happen in the Connacht semi-final," said the 32-year old.

“You don’t know if you are better than last year until you go on to bigger tests. We are county champions and we will see what happens.

“Some fantastic players have left us over the last while and thankfully the young lads have taken on the slack.

“We saw Colin Brady and Dylan McHugh come on against Mountbellew-Moylough. They are two U-21s and you are hoping they are going to take it up and they have been doing that so far.”

Corofin beat Salthill-Knocknacarra when they claimed the Frank Fox Cup in 2013 to start their glory run.

They went on to record victories over St Michael’s, Mountbellew-Moylough and Salthill-Knocknacarra again last year before making it five in a row on Sunday.

Sice believe it’s great to win a fifth title in a row but now all sights are set on Connacht and further afield for the 2015 All-Ireland champions.

“It’s lovely to win a fifth final in a row, but it’s not something that we talked about beforehand,” said Sice.

“It’s a county final and we tried to perform. We were very disappointed with our last game and all we try to do is improve every day.

“We did that against Mountbellew-Moylough, it won’t be good enough going forward. But it’s a nice feeling all the same.”