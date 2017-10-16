Sligo SFC: Tour' to defend title against Harps 16 October 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Tourlestrane's Gary Gaughan holds off Kevin Gallagher of Eastern Harps.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Tourlestrane will defend their title against Eastern Harps in Sunday's Sligo SFC final after beating Tubbercurry at the second attempt.

The Owen B Hunt Cup holders had to settle for a 1-11 apiece draw last week after substitute John Quinn's late effort earned them another crack at their south county neighbours and they duly obliged, running out 1-15 to 0-9 winners yesterday.

Tour' led by double scores at the interval in Markievicz Park - 0-8 to 0-4 - before a Gary Gaughan goal put them out of sight in the second-half.

Meanwhile, St John's overturned a five-point half-time deficit to claim their first Sligo IFC title in 17 years thanks to a 1-14 to 0-12 replay victory over St Farnan's.