Sligo SFC: Tour' to defend title against Harps

16 October 2017

Tourlestrane's Gary Gaughan holds off Kevin Gallagher of Eastern Harps.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Tourlestrane will defend their title against Eastern Harps in Sunday's Sligo SFC final after beating Tubbercurry at the second attempt.

The Owen B Hunt Cup holders had to settle for a 1-11 apiece draw last week after substitute John Quinn's late effort earned them another crack at their south county neighbours and they duly obliged, running out 1-15 to 0-9 winners yesterday.

Tour' led by double scores at the interval in Markievicz Park - 0-8 to 0-4 - before a Gary Gaughan goal put them out of sight in the second-half.

Meanwhile, St John's overturned a five-point half-time deficit to claim their first Sligo IFC title in 17 years thanks to a 1-14 to 0-12 replay victory over St Farnan's.




Most Read Stories

Watch: Cork GAA club's stand swept away by Storm Ophelia

Kilkenny SHC: city sides upset the odds to reach final

GAA tweets of the week

McIver rues indiscipline

What they said … the weekend in quotes

Mayo SFC: holders held as O'Malley fires Ballintubber into final


Android app on Google Play