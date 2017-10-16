Blessington comeback had Glynn worried 16 October 2017





Rathnew's Leighton Glynn.

Rathnew's Leighton Glynn.

Leighton Glynn cut a relieved figure after captaining Rathnew to Wicklow SFC glory for the first time in his illustrious career yesterday.

The dual star won his 20th county medal - 11 football and nine hurling - as 'The Village' withstood a second half onslaught from Blessington to claim their 33rd title on a 3-8 to 0-12 scoreline.

Rathnew had led by 3-4 to 0-5 at half-time, but failed to score for 25 minutes in the second half as the underdogs reduced the deficit to just two points.

"If there was ever a game of two halves, that was it," Glynn told the Irish Independent.

"We caused a lot of damage in the first half and played really well, but all credit to them, in the second half they really showed a bit of character. They cut us up the middle, and we kind of panicked at one stage, but thankfully come near the end we did tag on the scores and got it home."

Rathnew manager Harry Murphy was equally concerned.

"I thought they had us midway through the second half," he admitted.

"There was only one team in it, but in fairness, the lads dug deep. Staff (James Stafford) won a few hard balls. Leighton got on the ball. Nicky (Mernagh) got on the ball. Real game-changers. They've been doing it all their lives.

"We needed to do it because Blessington were coming on strong. In fairness to them, they showed great resilience to come back and put it up to us,"