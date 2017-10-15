Antrim SFC final: Long overdue success for Lamh Dhearg 15 October 2017





Lamh Dhearg star Paddy Cunningham in action for Antrim.

Lamh Dhearg made up for past disappointments by defeating St John’s in an exciting Antrim SFC decider at Glenavy today.



Since last winning the county title in 1992, Lamh Dhearg finished on the wrong end of the scoreline in five deciders and they finally got their hands on the silverware courtesy of a hard-earned 0-15 to 0-13 victory.

The game was very much in the melting point entering the home straight but the winners kicked three of the last four points to edge out their opponents.

They had held a slender 0-8 to 0-7 advantage when the half-time whistle was sounded.