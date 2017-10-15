Armagh SFC final: Harps end 26 year wait
15 October 2017
The Athletic Grounds, the home of Armagh GAA.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
Armagh Harps are celebrating their first Armagh SFC victory since 1991 this evening.
They dethroned defending champions Maghery on a scoreline of 2-9 to 0-11 at the Athletic Grounds today.
Two goals in the space of 90 seconds from Ryan McShane and Ultan Lennon proved vital in the finish up.
The winners overturned a 0-2 to 0-5 half-time deficit when outscoring their opponents by 2-7 to 0-6 after the resumption.