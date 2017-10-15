Tipperary SFC final: Clonmel collect their 17th SFC crown 15 October 2017





Clonmel Commercials finished strongly to score a seven point success over Killenaule in today’s Tipperary SFC final at Semple Stadium.

Despite conceding four unanswered points early on, Charlie McKeever’s side were 0-7 to 0-4 to the good at half-time.



Appearing in their first ever county final, Killenaule fought back to regain parity (0-8 apiece) with 10 minutes to go but late goals from substitute Richie Gunne and Jamie Peters put the game out of their reach.

All-Star Michael Quinlivan registered four points for the winners as they picked up their 17th title and they will now face Dr Crokes of Kerry in the Munster Club SFC.

Clonmel Commericals - M O’Reilly; J Peters (1-0), L Ryan, D Lynch; K Fahey, D Madigan, K Harney; S Kennedy, J Kennedy (0-1f); P Looram, R Peters, J Lonergan (0-3, 2f); E Fitzgerald (0-1), M Quinlivan (0-4), R Carroll. Subs: Ian Fahey for R Carroll, R Gunne (1-0) for E Fitzgerald, R Lambe for P Looram.

Killenaule - M O’Donnell (0-1'45); S Browne, J Feehan, G O’Rourke; K O’Dwyer, J O’Dwyer, L Meagher; K Bergin (0-3, 2f), P Codd (0-1); J O’Dwyer (0-2), T Doyle (0-1f), P Feehan; M Doyle, D Fanning, E O’Connell. Subs: E Barry for E O’Connell, E O’Brien for T Doyle, D Guinan for D Fanning, D O’Connor for K O’Dwyer.

Referee - D O’Mahoney.