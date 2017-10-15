Louth SFC final: Nally points the way for the Blues 15 October 2017





Newtown Blues celebrate Newtown Blues celebrate

Conor Moore and Ross Nally were the goal scorers as Newtown Blues got their hands on the Joe Ward Cup at Drogheda today.

The Andy McDonnell captained side comfortably overcame the challenge of Dundalk Gaels by 2-10 to 0-5.

The Blues led by 1-3 to 0-2 at half-time and Nally finished as their top scorer with 1-5.

Newtown Blues - J Lowney; P Moore, F Donohoe, E Carolan; K Carr (0-1), C Reynolds, S Moonan; A McDonnell, J Kermode; C Branigan, C Judge, R Carr (0-1); C Downey (0-3), R Nally (1-5, 0-3f), C Moore (1-0). Subs: H McGinn for C Branigan, R Levins for C Judge (BC), K Lynch for J Kermode.

Dundalk Gaels - S Faulkner; P McGinnity, J Faulkner, D McComish; O Murray, J Stewart, D Moloney (0-1); D Crilly (0-1f), S McCann; E Kenny, S Murray; B Watters (0-1); E McArdle (0-2f), G McSorley, C Sweeney. Subs: J Clarke for E McArdle, E Boyle for C Sweeney, G Fee for E Kenny.

Referee - D Fedigan.