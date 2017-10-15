Laois SFC final: Normal service restored as Portlaoise prevail by 12 points 15 October 2017





Portlaoise's Paul Cahillane celebrates.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Portlaoise's Paul Cahillane celebrates.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Portlaoise encountered little difficulty in capturing their 10th Laois SFC title in 11 years at O’Moore Park today.

After losing out to Stradbally 12 months ago, the O’Moore County’s aristocrats returned to the winners enclosure with a convincing 3-13 to 0-10 victory over Ballylinan.

Appearing in their first county final since 1987, Ballylinan made a promising start thanks to four points from Gary Walsh but goals from Scott Lawless and Paul Cahillane turned the tide in Malachy McNulty’s side’s favour.

They took a 2-6 to 0-7 lead into the break and John Kavanagh raised their third green flag in the second-half.

Portlaoise - G Brody; F Flanagan, K Lillis, D Holland; C Dunphy, B Mulligan, C Finn; A Kelly (0-1), C McEvoy (0-1); B Carroll (0-1), C Boyle (0-2), G Dillon; B McCormack (0-1), P Cahillane (1-6, 0-4f), S Lawless (1-1). Subs: D Seale for C Dunphy, B Smyth for S Lawless, S Smyth for A Kelly, D Cullen for C McEvoy, J Kavanagh (1-0) for B McCormack, P Downey for B Mulligan.

Ballylinan - A Walsh; C Leonard, D Leonard, K Byrne; A Farrell (0-1), R Ryan, J Redmond; J Farrell, P McEvoy; S Lacey, C Farrell, L Kealy; C Dunne (0-1), G Walsh (0-7, 5f), A McEvoy (0-1). Subs: R Donoher for L Kealy, C Behan for D Leonard, E Kenna for J Redmond, J Kealy for S Lacey, C Fennessy for A McEvoy.

Referee - J Flynn.