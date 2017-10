Carlow SHC final: MLR prove too strong for Naomh Eoin 15 October 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Netwatch Cullen Park, the home of Carlow GAA.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Mount Leinster Rangers finished with nine points to spare (3-17 to 0-17) over Naomh Eoin in today’s Carlow SHC final at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Kevin McDonald’s first half-goal sowed the seeds for a 1-12 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Second-half strikes from Diarmuid Byrne and Denis Murphy confirmed MLR’s superiority.