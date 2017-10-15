Monaghan SFC final: Scotstown stroll to three-in-a-row 15 October 2017





Magheracloone's Gavin Doogan and Darren Hughes of Scotstown Magheracloone's Gavin Doogan and Darren Hughes of Scotstown

Scotstown picked up their third Monaghan SFC title in-a-row courtesy of a comprehensive 10 point success over Magheracloone in Clones today.

Goals from Darren Hughes and Conor McCarthy sent the holders on the road to a routine 2-17 to 0-13 win.

Hughes’ effort helped establish a 1-9 to 0-6 interval lead while McCarthy put the game beyond Magheracloone’s reach in the 44th minute.

Corner-forward McCarthy top scored for the winners with a return of 1-8 (4 frees) while goalkeeper Rory Beggan sent over two frees and a 45.

The Farney County’s number one was also alert to any danger at the opposite end of the field.

Scotstown - R Beggan (0-3, 2f, 1'45); F McPhillips, W Carroll, S Mohan; D Morgan, D McArdle (0-1), E Caulfield; F Caulfield, J Turley; J Hamill (0-1), S Carey (0-1), D McCrudden (0-1); O Heaphey (0-1), D Hughes (1-1), C McCarthy (1-8, 0-4f). Subs: K Hughes for F Caulfield, R McKenna for J Hamill, M McCarville for D McCrudden, P Keenan for D McArdle (BC), D McCague for J Turley, K McMeel for W Carroll.

Magheracloone - D Kirk; P McArdle, P Ward, P McMahon; M Jones, J Ward (0-1), J McMahon; G Doogan (0-2), J Kieran (0-1); P Kirk, M Metzger (0-3, 2f), B Kieran; P Finnegan, A Kieran (0-1), T Freeman (0-5f). Subs: J Lambe for M Jones, A McCahey for P Finnegan, P Tuite for B Kieran.

Referee - X Coyle.