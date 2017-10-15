Galway SFC final: Corofin complete a famous five-in-a-row 15 October 2017





Corofin's Michael Farragher and Eoin Finnerty of Mountbellew-Moylough Corofin's Michael Farragher and Eoin Finnerty of Mountbellew-Moylough

Corofin maintained their vice-like grip on the Galway SFC silverware when finishing with 10 points to spare over Mountbellew-Moylough today.



The Tuam Stadium scoreboard read Corofin 2-14, Mountbellew-Moylough 0-10 when referee Muiris MacGearailt sounded his final whistle.



Jason Leonard top scored for the winners with six points while Conor Cunningham and Martin Farragher netted their goals.



Despite losing Cathal Silke to a red card late on in the first-half, Kevin O’Brien’s charges took an 0-8 to 0-4 lead into the break.



Mountbellew-Moylough’s dreams of an upset were well and truly dashed when Cunningham and Farragher raised green flags during the third quarter.



The losing side’s woes were compounded when All-Ireland winner Joe Bergin was sent for an early shower in the 46th minute.

Corofin - B Power; C McGrath, K Fitzgerald, C Silke; D Wall (0-1), K Molloy, L Silke; Michael Farragher (0-1), R Steede (0-2); C Cunningham (1-0), J Leonard (0-6, 4f), G Sice (0-2, 1f); Martin Farragher (1-1), I Burke (0-1), M Lundy. Subs: D McHugh for C Cunningham, D Burke for K Molloy, J Burke for L Silke, C Brady for C McGrath, B O'Donovan for D Wall, K Murphy for J Leonard.

Mountbellew-Moylough - B Donnellan; A McHugh, S Moran, M Mannion; C Kenny, J Daly, C Murray; E Finnerty (0-1), J Bergin (0-1); S Boyle, M Daly, P Donnellan (0-2); C Mannion, B McHugh (0-6, 4f), N McDonagh. Subs: G Donaghue for S Boyle, M Barrett for N McDonagh, A Sweeney for J Daly, C Duffy for C Murray, J Meehan for C Mannion.

Referee - M MacGearailt.